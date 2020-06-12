Nanette Riddell

Nanette (Veitch) Riddell, 90, of Marlborough died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert S. Riddell who died in 1968. She was born, raised and educated in Portobello, Edinburgh, Scotland the daughter of the late George and Ann (Ford) Veitch, and moved to the US in 1959. She was an Administrator for the City of Marlborough Parks and Recreation Department for 20 years retiring in 1993. She also worked as a Lab technician for Sandoz Corporation in Hudson for many years. Before moving to the US Nanette was a wedding photographer. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening, cooking, animals, and staying active. She will be remembered for her caring and charming personality and was loved by all. She leaves two daughters, Sandra P. Riddell of Marlborough with whom she lived and Lorilee Strom, and her husband Richard of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Mark Strom of Plymouth, and Daniel Strom with his partner Megan of Sandwich and relatives in Scotland. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. All are invited to sign Nanettes online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.