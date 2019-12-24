Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Nesbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Nesbitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Nesbitt Obituary
Naomi (Mirkin) Nesbitt, a registered geriatric & psychiatric nurse passed away on October 7th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Naomi was born on 7/7/1936. She received her nursing degree at Beth Israel and continued to further her education. Naomi leaves her husband of 30 years, James O. Nesbitt of Greene Maine, her son David J. Snyder, her daughter, Nadine Nesbitt, her grandchildren, Amber Stefaniak, Genevieve Heaps, Matthew Heaps and Alexandria Heaps, her brothers; Barry (& Rosey) Mirkin and Dr. Gabriel (& Dianna) Mirkin. Naomi leaves many dear friends and a large extended step-family, including children, Fritz Nesbitt, Robert and Bea Nesbitt, Sandy and Leilani Nesbitt and Thomas Nesbitt, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on 12/26/2019, located at Congregation BNai Shalom, 117 East Main St, Westborough MA 01581 11:30 am with visitation after until 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Take a Swing at Cancer, PO Box 5245, Framingham MA 01701 or One Mission 69 Milk St #300 Westboro, MA 01581.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -