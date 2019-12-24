|
Naomi (Mirkin) Nesbitt, a registered geriatric & psychiatric nurse passed away on October 7th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Naomi was born on 7/7/1936. She received her nursing degree at Beth Israel and continued to further her education. Naomi leaves her husband of 30 years, James O. Nesbitt of Greene Maine, her son David J. Snyder, her daughter, Nadine Nesbitt, her grandchildren, Amber Stefaniak, Genevieve Heaps, Matthew Heaps and Alexandria Heaps, her brothers; Barry (& Rosey) Mirkin and Dr. Gabriel (& Dianna) Mirkin. Naomi leaves many dear friends and a large extended step-family, including children, Fritz Nesbitt, Robert and Bea Nesbitt, Sandy and Leilani Nesbitt and Thomas Nesbitt, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on 12/26/2019, located at Congregation BNai Shalom, 117 East Main St, Westborough MA 01581 11:30 am with visitation after until 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Take a Swing at Cancer, PO Box 5245, Framingham MA 01701 or One Mission 69 Milk St #300 Westboro, MA 01581.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019