Napoleon Pete DePina, 88, of Southborough, died peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, with family members by his side, as the result of a stroke. He was the husband of Elisabeth Betty (Dannenman) DePina who passed away in 2012 After he graduated from high school, he followed in his fathers footsteps and joined the US Army which took him to Germany for 6 years. where he met his wife and had their first born. Richard there. Betty nicknamed him Pete which stuck with him for the rest of his life. Pete loved the military and after 10 years of service, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, he reluctantly did not re-enlist. In 1962 he moved to Southborough and drove an auto transport truck for the former Anchor Motor Freight in Framingham . After retiring from Anchor Motor Freight and went to work for Tri-State Truck Sales and Service in Shrewsbury, where he has worked for 25 years until his abrupt passing. Pete quickly became involved in the Southborough community and became he was a member of the Recreation Commission, eventually becoming Chairman; he got involved in Little League, Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts as a Scoutmaster, he was instrumental in creating a hockey program for the boys, a figure skating program for the girls, a swimming program for both, organized, and served as Chairman for 25 for the youth football program, which grew to 90 teams and cheerleaders, involving 26 communities .In addition he helped establish ball fields in town, worked with the Southborough Police Department to expand on and instill a positive relationship and respect between the police and the kids. Pete was a recipient of Southboroughs Man of The Year Award. He had an amazing knowledge and deep love for American military history, especially the period immediately following the Civil War through the completion of the integration of all US branches of the military. In 2001 he formed Buffalo Soldiers Heritage, an educational inter-racial organization, to provide a more complete version of American military History. | one which included the significant and important contributions and sacrifices made by African Americans and other minorities in the military. Pete was a man of his word and trust was extremely important to him. He leaves behind his daughter, Susan Counterman, of PA. 7 grandchildren, Lauren and Colleen DePina of Worcester; Kimberly Counterman Jones and William Counterman Jones of FL; SFC Paul Counterman Grenauer of Fort Bragg, NC; Christine and Charity Counterman of PA; and daughter-in-law in his heart, April Duval, of Oxford; and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is predeceased by his son Richard DePina who died in March 2019. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Southborough Rural Cemetery, 11 Cordaville Road, Southborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Petes memory to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA. 01605 http://www.veteransinc.org/ Or Southborough Public Library, 25 Main St., Southborough, MA 01772 Arrangements are under the direction of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019