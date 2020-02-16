|
Natalie Marcel Wigglesworth, 89, passed away peacefully at Barrington Terrace in Naples, FL on January 31, 2020. She was born in Dover, MA on May 17, 1930 to the late Albert M. and Sarah Belle (ne Gallop) Zorolow. Natalie graduated from Dover High School and the Katharine Gibbs School. She lived in Newton, MA for almost 40 years, where she raised her son and worked as a Legal and Executive Secretary. She loved warm summer days at the beach, playing cards with her oldest friends, collecting Currier and Ives prints, shopping for shoes, and her Wysocki calendar. Following her retirement, she relocated to California to be closer to her family, and finally to Naples, FL as a devoted grandmother to Bryan and Alison. Natalie is survived by her sister, Audrey Davis of Edmonton, AB, her son, Bradley (Ellen) Wigglesworth of Naples, FL, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Zorolow of Myrtle Beach, SC. At her request, no formal service will be held at this time. Her ashes will be buried at Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick, MA. In lieu of flowers please consider an extra act of kindness for someone who is in need of comfort and support. To express online condolences please visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020