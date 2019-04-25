Natalie Mullen, age 79, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly, on April 23, 2019. She was born in Framingham to the late Arnold and Shirley (Walker) Frost. At a young age her father died and was raised by her mother and husband Peter H. Efthim. She graduated and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. Natalie worked for many years in the Academic Affairs Office at Framingham State College. She formerly worked at Intergraph Corp. and Joseph P. Keefe Technical High School. Years back, many may remember Natalie working as a hostess at the renowned Maridor Restaurant in Framingham. Natalie was a devout Catholic and an active communicant and parishioner of St. Bridget Church in Framingham serving as a Eucharistic Minister as well as at the St. Bridget Food Pantry. She was a member of the Framingham Historical Society and very involved with the annual house tours and enjoyed participating at the Patron parties. As a member of the Framingham Garden Club, Natalie cultivated many friends and always looked forward to seeing them while they had fun creating for the fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, all of whom she loved. Natalie is survived by her daughter, Janet E. Guertin-Moruzzi and her husband Steven of Framingham, and her son Douglas K. Mullen and his wife Hana of Falls Church, VA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Blake Guertin and Aimee, Alec Guertin, Timothy Guertin, Connor Moruzzi, Nicholas Moruzzi, Misha Mullen, Nela Mullen and a great grandson, Brody Guertin. She leaves her sister, Carole Schiloski, niece, Jamie Schiloski, nephew, Zachary Schiloski; uncles, Richard Burns of Nantucket, William Efthim of Weston, Nicholas Efthim of Walpole and cousin, Leslie Croci-Reed of Marlborough as well as many other cousins and longtime companion, Joseph M. Chrisafulli of Franklin. She was the niece of the late Kathleen Walker Croci. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3 | 6 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Bridget Food Pantry, 15 Wheeler Ave., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary