MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Natalie Mullen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Mullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Natalie Mullen Obituary
Natalie Mullen, age 79, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly, on April 23, 2019. She was born in Framingham to the late Arnold and Shirley (Walker) Frost. At a young age her father died and was raised by her mother and husband Peter H. Efthim. She graduated and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. Natalie worked for many years in the Academic Affairs Office at Framingham State College. She formerly worked at Intergraph Corp. and Joseph P. Keefe Technical High School. Years back, many may remember Natalie working as a hostess at the renowned Maridor Restaurant in Framingham. Natalie was a devout Catholic and an active communicant and parishioner of St. Bridget Church in Framingham serving as a Eucharistic Minister as well as at the St. Bridget Food Pantry. She was a member of the Framingham Historical Society and very involved with the annual house tours and enjoyed participating at the Patron parties. As a member of the Framingham Garden Club, Natalie cultivated many friends and always looked forward to seeing them while they had fun creating for the fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, all of whom she loved. Natalie is survived by her daughter, Janet E. Guertin-Moruzzi and her husband Steven of Framingham, and her son Douglas K. Mullen and his wife Hana of Falls Church, VA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Blake Guertin and Aimee, Alec Guertin, Timothy Guertin, Connor Moruzzi, Nicholas Moruzzi, Misha Mullen, Nela Mullen and a great grandson, Brody Guertin. She leaves her sister, Carole Schiloski, niece, Jamie Schiloski, nephew, Zachary Schiloski; uncles, Richard Burns of Nantucket, William Efthim of Weston, Nicholas Efthim of Walpole and cousin, Leslie Croci-Reed of Marlborough as well as many other cousins and longtime companion, Joseph M. Chrisafulli of Franklin. She was the niece of the late Kathleen Walker Croci. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3 | 6 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Bridget Food Pantry, 15 Wheeler Ave., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now