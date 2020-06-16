Nathan Solomon Orentlich was born on March 8th, 1930 and passed on June 14th, 2020 at 90 years of age. Nathan was a very beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Cousin and Uncle. Nathan was the son of Louis and Fanny Orentlich and had three sisters Paula, Shirley and Evelyn. Nathan is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Dorothy Orentlich, and his children (in age order) Frederick Orentlich and his wife Linda Orentlich, Cheryl Sayegh and her husband Alex Sayegh and Michael Orentlich and his wife Lisa Orentlich. Nathan is also survived by his grandchildren (in age order) Michaela Di Nunzio, Austin Orentlich, Sarah Orentlich, Jared Orentlich, David Sayegh, Jonathan Orentlich and Joseph Orentlich as well as nieces and nephews all whom he loved very much. Nathan also loved his brothers and sisters in-law as well as his aunts and uncles and cousins, some who have pre-deceased him. Nathan was born and spent his childhood in Brooklyn New York. After he married Dorothy, they moved to Queens New York, and later to Long Island New York and Massachusettes. Nathan spent most of his career as a manufacturers representative in the toy business working with regional and national chain stores, later in life he also engaged in the insurance field. Nathan was a very talented athlete as well as singer-bandleader. In his late teens he gained a regional reputation as an excellent basketball player. That reputation was partially fueled when Nathan played and shut out another local and well known basketball player named Max. Some of Maxs friends and teammates said Nathan would be better than Max if he dedicated his full time to basketball. At about the time of the competition Max Zaslofsky was the highest scoring player in the NBA and retired the 3rd highest scorer of all time. Nathan endured severe family tragedy several times at a young age. Nathan loved his family very deeply. Nathan had a great sense of humor. Nathan grew up in a loving Jewish family and became a believer and put his faith in Jesus Christ as the promised Jewish Messiah. This belief greatly shaped his later life. He will be greatly and deeply missed. Gravesite service only will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 noon at Southborough Rural Cemetery, 11 Cordaville Rd., Southborough, MA 01772, (508) 485-1618.



