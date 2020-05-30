Nelia C. DiMatteo
Nelia C DiMatteo, 89 of Framingham passed away Tue, May 26th after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Enio DiMatteo who died in 1970. Born in Abbuzzo, Italy, Nelia wanted to give her family a better life and immigrated to the United States in 1967. She worked many jobs to support her family, including Belfor Jewelry Co. and Fenwall Electronics in Framingham. Nelia is survived by six children; Rodolfo and his wife Filomena of Framingham, Pietro and his wife Cheryl of Framingham, Gioia Vitone and her husband Enrico of Framingham, Valeria Palumbo and her husband Joseph of Worcester, Maurice and his wife Yolanda of Milford, and Lisa Butera and her husband Leo of Wayland, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Teresa DiMatteo who died in 1969. The family would like to thank St. Patricks Manor of Framingham for the devoted care given to their mother. Funeral services are private at this time. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.mataresefuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 30, 2020.
