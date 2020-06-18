Nelson H. Goldin of Framingham, MA passed away in Tamarac, FL on Monday, June 15, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. Nelson was born on July 29, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was pre-deceased by his parents, George and Ruth (Goldstein) Goldin. Nelson was a veteran of the U.S Army, and served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a medic. After returning home to Massachusetts, he was a long-time business owner in Framingham where he owned Waverly Auto Parts. Nelson was always committed to serving his community and helping others. He served as a police officer in Hopkinton, a member of the Keefe Tech School Committee, and the Framingham Board of Health. He was on the Board of Directors for Cold Spring Resort in Ashland, NH for over thirty years, including serving as President. In later years, he found his true calling as a Constable and Justice of the Peace. One of his greatest joys was performing weddings, baby namings, and other major life events for friends, family, and strangers who became his friends. He officiated the weddings for each of his children. Family was the most important thing in Nelson's life. In recent years, Nelson and Margie spent winters in Florida where they were able to take cruises, relax, and continue to enjoy family both in Florida and Massachusetts. Beloved husband to Marjorie (Shuster) Goldin of Framingham, MA. Loving father to Rachel (Goldin) Adams (husband Berry) and Naomi Goldin of Whitinsville, MA, Rebekah (Freeman) Schulze (husband Louis) of Weston, FL, and Seth Freeman (wife Stephanie) of Upton, MA. Proud Zaydie (grandfather) to Madison and Hannah Minutolo, Annie and Teddy Schulze, and Zoe and Zachary Freeman. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (Goldin) Swartz of Bellingham, MA and his nieces Elaine, Michelle, and Stephanie. Nelson touched the lives of many people, and he will be very missed. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Nelson's name to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 or Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick, MA 01760.



