Nicholas A. Lupo, Jr., 69, of The Villages, Florida and Wells, Maine (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on September 18, 2020 at his home in Wells. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary C. Lupo; his sons Nicholas A. Lupo, III of North Grafton, MA and Jonathan Lupo and son-in- law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; his sister Sandra McFadden of Millis, MA; his mother Ernestine Lupo, of Wellesley, MA; as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nick was raised in Wellesley and was a firefighter in Hudson for ten years. He then worked as a construction superintendent for several Boston firms overseeing large scale projects across the city. He and Rosemary retired to The Villages in 2016 and spent summers in Maine. Nick was known for his generous personality and enjoyed riding his Spyder, cruising internationally, and remodeling with Rosemary | but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially at Frye Island on Sebago Lake in Maine. Services will be private, with a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of his favorite charities: Boston Childrens Hospital, Operation Smile, or Give Kids the World.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store