Nicholas D. Scorzelli, 92 of Marlborough died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Scorzelli was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Guiseppi and Pasqualina (Cerullo) Scorzelli, who emigrated to the United States from Roccadaspide, Italy. He was a lifelong Marlborough resident and 1947 graduate of Marlborough High School. He proudly served as a Corporal with the 31st Infantry Regiment in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged following injuries sustained during the war. He had a long career as a mason, followed by many years working for the Marlborough Housing Authority. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Marlborough Country Club. He was a lifetime member of both the Disabled American Veterans
and the Marlborough Italian-American War Veterans Post 45. He was also a 30 year member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union Local 3, the Bolton Street Association, and the American Legion. He volunteered his masonry talent to help build the tower which houses the John Brown Bell on Union Common. He enjoyed trips to Saratoga, Lake George, and Florida annually for the beach, golf and horse racing with his friends. In his later years, he enjoyed watching golf tournaments, the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and western movies. He enjoyed talking about golf and baseball, baking sweets, and spending precious time with his family. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten by his adoring extended family. Mr. Scorzelli was predeceased by his beautiful wife Bernadette M. (Houde) Scorzelli in 1970, and also by a son Nicholas D. Scorzelli Jr. in 2010. He is survived by his daughter Susan Seymour and her husband Thomas of Marlborough; his son Joseph Scorzelli and his wife Joanne of Dennis Port; and his son Paul Scorzelli and his wife Darlene of Southborough. He leaves his grandchildren Melissa Ykasala, Michael Cummings, Alexis Clark, John, Peter and Michael Scorzelli, Michael Watt, and Kerrie Yellick. Additionally, he leaves three step grandchildren, Michael, Mark, and Elizabeth Seymour; and many great grandchildren. Nicholas is also survived by two sisters, Anna Gleason of Northboro and Josephine White of Hudson, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by sisters, Rachel Scorzelli, Rose Ciani, and brothers Pasquale Scorzelli and Angelo Scorzelli. Calling hours will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough on Tuesday, September 1st, followed by a funeral mass at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA. Burial will be in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to either St. Judes Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or DAV
P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For more information and to view an on line memorial, please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com