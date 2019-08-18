|
|
Nicole Lynn Carpenter, 40, of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Mass General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Donna (Smith) Souter and the late Robert Carpenter. She was born in Framing- ham and lived most of her life in Hopkinton where she grew up. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with her two sons, hiking, fishing, bike riding and bowling. On August 2, 2019, Nicole was united in a spiritual ceremony to her fiance, John Moran of Milford. She is survived by her two loving sons, Devlin and Hunter Carpenter of Hopkinton, her mother Donna Souter, and step father Thomas Souter of Ashby, her grandmother Diana Smith of Hopkinton and her sister Michelle Carpenter. She also leaves her beloved cat "Skippy". There will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will take place at a later date. Donations in Nicoles name may be made to Autism Speaks.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019