Nils Axel Maurice, age 87, died in Phoenix, AZ August 21st, 2020. Nils was born in Framingham, MA to Frieda Lindahl Maurice and Axel Andersson Maurice and grew up on his familys farm in Ashland. Nils was predeceased by his first wife, Jane Williams Maurice. For his kind and caring nature, Nils will be cherished and missed by his wife Barbara; his daughters Carol, Linda, Rita, Shahida, Donna, and Kristine and their spouses; his son Gordon; his eleven grandchildren; and his great granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Nils Maurice. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Nils Maurice in the memo line.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
