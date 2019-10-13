|
Norman J. Wheeler, 90, of Harvard, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. A period of visitation will be held from 11 am until 12 pm followed by a Celebration of Norms Life at 12 pm, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Wear your Hudson, Old Engine and racing t-shirts, drive your special car (if you have one), and share your favorite Norm stories with us! Private burial in South Cemetery, Berlin, will take place at a later date. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019