William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Liberty Church
495 Hartford Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Norman R. Wicklman Obituary
Norman R. Wicklman, 72, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a four year long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Barbara (Cummings) Wicklman to whom he was married for 35 years. He was born in Chicopee, the son of the late Rene and Lillian (Desforges) Wicklman, and lived in Marlborough for 30 years. Mr. Wicklman worked 36 years as a financial analyst for the United States Government. He was a long time member of the Liberty Church in Shrewsbury where helped with the church's accounting and was on many committees and groups. Besides his wife he is survived by two sons; Jonathan Wicklman and his wife Cheyene of Chicopee, Benjamin Wicklman and his girlfriend Jessica Harrington of Marlborough, his beloved grandsons Jaxon and Cole and many friends. His funeral will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the Liberty Church, 495 Hartford Turnpike Shrewsbury. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.short androwefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019
