1/1
Olga E. Mantell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga E. Mantell, 91, of Holliston, passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Emma L. (Kairit) and Theodore A. Rohde. She was the wife of the late George Mantell. A lifelong Holliston resident, Olga had been an avid golfer, enjoyed sewing and socializing at the senior center and had a love for ducks. She took pleasure in road trips throughout New England with her husband George. She was a former member of the Glen Ellen Country Club and especially enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her nephew, William Rohde of Northbridge and his wife Nancy; her niece, Beth Frothingham of Newton and her husband Tom and her niece Mary Ellen Gagne of Westborough; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Nicholas George and Michael Gagne and Clara and Laura Frothingham. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Joan Rohde of Ashland; her close cousins, Millie and George Kampersal and her dear friend, Phyllis Higgins. She is predeceased by her infant son, George, who passed in 1954. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chesmore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved