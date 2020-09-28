Olga E. Mantell, 91, of Holliston, passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Emma L. (Kairit) and Theodore A. Rohde. She was the wife of the late George Mantell. A lifelong Holliston resident, Olga had been an avid golfer, enjoyed sewing and socializing at the senior center and had a love for ducks. She took pleasure in road trips throughout New England with her husband George. She was a former member of the Glen Ellen Country Club and especially enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her nephew, William Rohde of Northbridge and his wife Nancy; her niece, Beth Frothingham of Newton and her husband Tom and her niece Mary Ellen Gagne of Westborough; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Nicholas George and Michael Gagne and Clara and Laura Frothingham. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Joan Rohde of Ashland; her close cousins, Millie and George Kampersal and her dear friend, Phyllis Higgins. She is predeceased by her infant son, George, who passed in 1954. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746.