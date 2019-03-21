Mr. Oliver A. Bowman, 88, a longtime resident of Framingham MA, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 peacefully in his home. Born November 11, 1930 in Union Bridge, MD he was the son of the late Cletus Isaac and Mary Ann Wachter Bowman. Oliver attended Bridgewater College in Bridgewater MD., later joining the United States Air Force. He met and married Susanna Katherine Bergstrom of Fort Lauderdale FL on February 24, 1956. After moving to Framingham in 1962 he was employed at GTE Sylvania where he retired in 1991. He enjoyed working around his home, coin collecting, golfing and upon retiring, caring for his special needs grandson Stephen. Surviving are his wife Susanna, his sister Ann O'Connell of Ellicott City, MD, stepsister Jeannie Royal Laudermilch and husband John of New Windsor, MD, sons Mark Bowman and fianc Susan Stamatis of Dorchester MA, Rev. Barry Bowman and his wife Laura of Bristol CT and his daughter Lisa Patsos and her husband Dr. Ted Patsos of Milford MA; 9 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 | 7PM. A memorial service will be held at Norton Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 at 10AM. Followed by a burial service at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Memorial contributions may be made to CFC International, CFC International, P.O. Box 55157 St. Petersburg, FL 33732. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary