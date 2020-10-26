1/
Palma L. Iafolla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Palma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Palma Lucy (Cugini) Iafolla, 96, of Milford MA, died Saturday (October 24, 2020) at Genesis-Milford Center after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry A. Iafolla, who died in 2014. Mrs. Iafolla was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Theodore and the late Elizabeth (DiBattista) Cugini of Roccaraso, Abruzzi, Italy, and had attended Milford public schools. She was first employed as a young woman at the former Milford Shoe Company. She later worked at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA and at Fenwal Corporation in Ashland MA. Mrs. Iafolla was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and had been a member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She is survived by her daughter; Mary-Lou, wife of David DeStefano of Holliston MA. She was the loving and devoted grandmother of Nicholas DeStefano of Hopkinton MA and Gina DeStefano of Holliston MA; She is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Iafolla was the sister of the late John Cugini; the late Rose Capuzziello; the late Connie Cugini and the late Esther Colabello. Her funeral will be held Thursday (October 29th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Marys Church, 708 Washington Street (Rte 16), Holliston MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Thursday (October 29th) from 9am to10:15am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry or the Lions Club of Holliston MA, P. O. Box #6112, Holliston, MA 01746.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved