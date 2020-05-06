|
Pamela J. Howe, 91, of Northborough, formerly of Sudbury and Westborough, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Coleman House in Northborough. Pamela was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Jack C. Howe. Pamela is survived by her daughters, Christine Howe and her partner John Guzik of Oxford and also Penelope Howe-Mailly and her husband David of Northborough; and two grandchildren Hugh Mailly of Northborough and Hillary Mailly of Boston. Pamela was born and raised in Devon, England. After her marriage, Pamela and her husband lived in Uganda and Venezuela before immigrating to the United States, first to York, PA and then moving to Sudbury where they lived for over 30 years. Pamela worked as a cardiac diagnostic technician at Emerson Hospital in Concord. Upon her retirement, she continued to work at Emerson Hospital as a volunteer. Pamela received several awards for the number of volunteer hours that she contributed. Pamela and Jack were avid sailors, sailing on Lake Victoria in Uganda, the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, and off the Maine coast. They enjoyed their retirement by keeping a sailboat in KitteryPoint, Maine and particularly enjoyed sailing to the Isles of Shoals. The family would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Coleman House for the excellent care and the friendship that they provided Pamela. All services will be private, for the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 6, 2020