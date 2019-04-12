|
|
Pamela M. (Correia) Hughes in Natick formerly of Hudson, Cambria, CA and San Barbara, CA April 9, 2019. Beloved spouse of the late Rob Brooks. Devoted sister of Albert Correia of Sandown, NH, Patricia Correia of Denver, CO, Laura Shea of Lancaster, Claudia Grillo of Sagamore Beach, Manny Correia of Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Friday April 12th from 10-11am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street Natick at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Late member of the American Legion Cambria CA Post 432. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Pamela may be made to the . For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019