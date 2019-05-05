|
Pasquale A "Pat" Padula, 95, died Friday April 26 after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of Virginia (Kemp) Padula to whom he was married for 68 years. Pat was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Biaggio and Mary (Ferro) Padula. Pat was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. He was stationed on the USS Brooklyn where he was in charge of operating the port side catapult during the take- off of fighter planes. He was a long time member of the Italian American Veterans Post #45 in Marlborough where he served as Judge Advocate for 13 years. He worked over 50 years as a contractor and also donated his skill to many projects in Marlborough, working on the John Brown Bell and the Shoe Lady Statue. After his retirement he built Padula Estates for his beloved family. Pat was a long time member of the former Saint Ann's Church, where he served as an usher at the 9:00 mass for over 60 years and donated much of his time and much of his skill improving and repairing the church. After retirement, Pat and his wife enjo- yed traveling, particularly cruising on the Holland America Cruise Line. Pat was very devoted to his family and friends. Besides his wife he is survived by two sons Michael Padula and his girlfriend Judy Zaniboni and Marcus Padula and his wife Donna both of Marlborough, a grand daughter Hannah Padula, a great grandson Graysen Padula and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Wednesday May 8 at 10:00 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral will be held on Tuesday May 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. www.shortfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019