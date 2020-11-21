Pat (Chesmore) Basinger, 78 of York Beach, Maine (previously of Hopkinton, Ma) transitioned to her new life, very quietly and gently, in the company of her daughters on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To know Pat was to know the essence of her spirit and what she loved: Her family, hosting the holidays, Long Sands Beach, her many dogs (who took second place only to her grandchildren and great grandchildren), Disney trips with the kids, playing Skip-Bo with anyone who would play, caring for her elderly friends, traveling across the US and Europe with friends, and opening her home to dozens of young men and women from other countries that came to the Seacoast for work. She made everyone feel welcome and loved. Pat had a gift for long-term, close-knit, enduring and meaningful relationships with people; it was her superpower. Pat is survived by her daughters Cynthia McLin-Vokey (David) of South Berwick, Me and Ann Peterson (Bill), of Cape Neddick, Me. Proud and loving grandmother to Brandi Brockett, Thomas and Kelly McLin, Cori Peterson, Jessica Williams, Eric, Kyle and Ryan Vokey, and their families. The highlights of her life were her great grandchildren Colby, Camden, Cayleigh, Emitt, and Leighton. Pat also leaves 2 brothers, Arthur (NV) and Leonard (CA). Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wentworth Hospice or to your local Animal Rescue. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
