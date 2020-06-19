Patricia A. Donnelly MARLBOROUGH Patricia A. Donnelly 57, of Auburn, MA, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UMASS Medical Center after a brief illness. During these uncertain times she was blessed to have family members at her side.

Born and raised in Marlborough, MA she was the third child of Francis X. Donnelly and the late Barbara A. (Crotty) Donnelly. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1981, she pursued a career as a paralegal both in Vermont and Massachusetts.

Diminutive Patty proved rather bossy to her sisters as a youngster. And they usually did as she instructed. That all changed with "the brick incident," a tale which shall remain in family folklore. She became far more diplomatic after that.

She was a "girly" teen and put much care into her hair, make-up and outfits. Moving to Chester, VT brought about a total evolution. Eschewing cosmetics and curating an outdoorsy wardrobe, our petite sister even drove a 4x4 pick-up truck.

A truly creative soul, Patty performed a bit of magic with all of her hobbies. She had a talent for cooking and was quite at home in her garden. Nimble with a sewing machine, she made curtains and tailored her own clothing. A kind-hearted, gentle soul, one of her final projects was sewing face masks for family members during the COVID pandemic. She enjoyed weekend visits of antiquing and bargain hunting with our mother.

Always a lover of animals, she owned several dogs and cats along with ducks and bunnies, and a procession of Zebra Finches all named Little Guy. She would talk to all wildlife whether friend or foe. She loved a good mystery story, especially Perry Mason, and absolutely adored British television shows. She was an ardent listener of talk radio programs. Nature walks and sitting by a cozy fire with a nice glass of wine brought her such pleasure. Patty understood that the simpler things in life yielded the greatest gains.

Patty was a quiet and reserved individual who took the good-natured (some would even say relentless) ribbing of her siblings with such grace. For to us, love is measured by teasing. She has left a hole in our family that can never be completely patched.

She is survived by her father, Francis and stepmother Elinor (Mollica) Donnelly of Westborough, MA and her five siblings, John Donnelly and his wife Kimberly of Oakwood, OH; Mary Jane Donnelly and her companion William Hastings of Auburn, Kathleen Laliberte and her husband Andre of Marlborough, Nancy Aho and her husband William of Lunenburg, and Robert Donnelly and his wife Michelle of Marvin, NC, as well as 12 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Anthony Bertelli, her companion of 30 years.

The family thanks the wonderfully caring nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists at UMASS Memorial Pulmonary ICU.

Arrangements will be made through Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. With strict adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, services will be open to immediate family members only.



