More Obituaries for Patricia Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Donovan

Patricia A. Donovan Obituary
Patricia Ann (Morris) Donovan, 82, of Franklin formerly of Natick died February 19 in the MetroWest Medical Center in Natick following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late William C. Donovan who died in 2006. Born in Natick, February 26,1937, the daughter of the late Timothy A. and Frieda (Pitman) Morris. Mrs. Donovan had been a resident of Natick until moving to Franklin in 2005. A homemaker, Pat enjoyed knitting, cooking, bowling, going for Friday lunch dates with her friends, family cookouts, and swimming. She is survived by her sons, Robert P. Donovan and his wife Barbara of Franklin, Daniel W. Donovan and his wife Deborah of Franklin and Peter M. Donovan and his wife Patricia of Needham. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Nicole Donovan of Natick. She was the mother of the late Warren C. and Matthew A. Donovan. She was the last of eight children. She was also the grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 13. Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 24 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 10:00 Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Natick.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
