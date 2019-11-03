|
Patricia Ann "Pat" (Mottla) Harlan, 81, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 following a long illness. She was born in Quincy on January 1, 1938 the daughter of the late Gabriel Victor Mottla and Eileen Mary (Sheehan) Mottla. Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Raymond B. Harlan of Wayland. Loving mother of Christine H. DiBona and her husband David of Wayland and Jonathan B. Harlan and his wife Sabrina of Woonsocket, R.I. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Alexander DiBona of Wayland and Quinn and Charity Harlan of Woonsocket, R.I. Brother of Peter Mottla and his wife Lorraine of Pocasset, formerly of Wayland. Aunt of Nicole and Christopher Mottla. Pat has been a resident of Wayland for over 53 years and spent her formative years in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and received her BS in Biology from Tufts University. She had a long and distinguished career as a Histologist/Histochemist in the field of Neuroscience. She began her career at Harvard Medical School, was a valued employee of Osteoarthritis Sciences Corp and retired from the Graybiel Laboratory of MIT. Pat was active in the affairs of the Town of Wayland and served on the Board of Health for many years as well as time spent as an election worker for Precinct Two. She remained an active Alumnus of Tufts and attended many reunions over the years. She enjoyed gardening, swimming and was an accomplished cook. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Pat will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian burial. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Pat's memory be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, Church Office, 99 Main St., Wayland, MA 01778 to support the Boston Sock Exchange. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019