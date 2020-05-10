|
|
Patricia A. "Patty" Kadlik, 67, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham following a period of declining health. She was born in Natick on July 8, 1952 the daughter of the late Stephen F. Kadlik, Jr. and Jean Louise (Marchetti) Kadlik. Patty is survived by her son Alex Sanda, his wife Tara Sanda and their children, John, James and Margaret Sanda all of Hopkinton. She was the sister of Richard J. Chubby Kadlik of Cochituate and his longtime companion Andele Novak of Natick. She was the sister of the late Steven F. Stubby Kadlik, III, the late Deborah J. Koulalis and the late John Koulalis. Also survived by his nephews Steven Koulalis of Sudbury, Ricky Kadlik and his wife Jennifer Kadlik of Franklin, Cory Kadlik and his companion Daisy of Natick and the late John Koulalis, Jr. Patty was the great aunt of Alaina and Avery Kadlik, Justin Koulalis and Kevin Higgins. Patty has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and was a graduate of Wayland High School. For nearly 45 years, she was associated with Mels Restaurant in Cochituate as the Assistant Manager and Bookkeeper before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and playing Keno as well as scratch tickets. Patty enjoyed time with family and friends on the Cape, especially in West Harwich. She was devoted to her family and friends and always looked forward to time spent with them. The Kadlik family will also be remembered for the wonderful Christmas display that graced their family yard for years for everyone to enjoy while sharing a candy cane treat. Patty will be fondly loved and missed by everyone who knew her. Private family services will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate in the Kadlik family lot. A Celebration of Pattys Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in her memory may be sent to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home. For condolences and updated service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020