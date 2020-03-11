|
Patricia A. Patsy (Hogan) Laughlin died on March 7, 2020 at the age of 85 in Natick following a period of declining health. She was born on March 30, 1934 in Cambridge to William Patrick Hogan and Mary Margaret (Daly) Hogan. She attended St. Marys Elementary School in Cambridge, and Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton and graduated from Fisher Junior College and Framingham State University. She married Daniel R. Laughlin in 1956 at the Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston. Patsy was devoted to helping others. At age 15, she contracted poliomyelitis and was thereafter paralyzed from the waist down. After raising her own 7 children, she returned to college for a bachelors degree at the age of 53 and embarked on a career serving the disability community. She was honored in 1998 by the Mass. State Senate and the Mass. Rehabilitation Commission for her service. In her spare time, Patsy enjoyed nothing better than clipping coupons and stockpiled a supply of household goods purchased with triple coupons on her sunporch for her adult children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers William and Paul, and sister Mary Jo. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Daniel R. Laughlin, brothers John and Kenneth and her children, Kathleen and Lawrence Mone of Hoboken, NJ; Elaine Laughlin of Providence, RI; Julia Laughlin of Falmouth; Edward and Cleo Laughlin of Lowell; Gregory Laughlin of Las Vegas, NV; Nancy and Jennette Banks Laughlin of Lowell; and Jean and John Davis of Pittsboro, NC; as well as 8 grandchildren, Benjamin Robinson, Emily Mone, John Curci, Katherine Robinson, Bryanna Laughlin, Irene Mone, Hannah Laughlin, William Laughlin, and many nephews and nieces. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 -7:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (off Rt 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Patsys Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at ST. ZEPHERIN CHURCH, 99 Main Street (Rt 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: MetroWest Center for Independent Living, 280 Irving Street, Framingham, MA 01702 or https://mwcil.org/donate/. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020