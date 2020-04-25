Home

Patricia A. Mahoney

Patricia Ann (Byrne) of Quincy, former long time resident of Hopkinton, born and raised in Natick. April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. Mahoney. Devoted mother of Donna Cruz of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Trey and Joyner Cruz. Sister of Janet Gladu of Cochituate, the late Margery Roman, Donald, John and Robert Byrne. Special and devoted family friend of Sam Dollenmeyer of New York. Pat attended Natick Public Schools and was a secretary for Natick Quartermaster Labs and Bethany Health Care in Framingham. She enjoyed her many hours at the Hopkinton Public Library. She enjoyed her walks around town, feeding the birds in her backyard and caring for the many children who passed through her home. A funeral service will be held for Patricia in the future and interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. Funeral arrangements by P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, West Roxbury.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020
