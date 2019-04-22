MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Church
251 Concord St.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
Patricia A. (Fahey) Mitchell, 79, of Framingham, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She was born in Ashland, daughter of the late William and Ellen (Hickey) Fahey. She was the wife of the late John J. Mitchell who died in 2006. Patricias greatest joy in life was the love of her entire family. She is survived by her children, Katherine Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Framingham and Karen Derose and her husband Louis of Shreveport, LA. Her siblings, Katherine Gatchell and her husband James of Blackstone, Donna Enright of Framingham, 5 loving grandchildren, Kelly, Andrew, Lily, Louis and Benjamin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late James Fahey. Family and friends will honor and remember Patr- icias life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, April 23 from 4 to 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Stephens Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be in St Stephens cemetery in Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
