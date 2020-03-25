|
|
Patricia A. Palli, 79, The Villages, Florida passed away on March 17, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Patricia was born on October 4, 1940 in Framingham, Massachusetts to her parents Joseph DAlessandro and Helen Gnecco. She was a former Owner of Elegant Nail Salon in Massachusetts and had also worked in the Banking Industry for many years. She and her husband moved to The Villages 11 years ago from Ashland, MA.. Patricia was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mark Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband and playing golf. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years: William Palli, Sr. of The Villages, FL; two sons: William Palli, Jr. of Maine and Dean Palli and his wife Maria Beatrice of Wellesley, MA; daughter-in-law: Kim Palli of Maine; brother-in-law: George Palli and his wife Kathleen of Newton, MA; Five grandchildren: Rita, Vlad, Ben, Gianna and Hunter and many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida. A private family viewing will be held prior to the service. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020