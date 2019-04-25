|
Patricia A. (Nadeau) Reardon of Boston passed away on April 18. 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Peterbrough N.H. in April 20, 1952. Daughter of the late Wilfred W. Nadeau & Frances M. (Russell) Nadeau. She leaves behind her children Barbara Welsh of Holden, Jason Chin of N. Andover and Angela Damon of Gardner. Sister of Mary-Lou Philbrick of Bellingham, Carol Johnston of Medway, Skip ( Francis) Nadeau of Natick, Brenda VanHouten of Northbridge and Florence Nadeau of Ashland. She leaves behind her dear friend Barbara Thompson, nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews and 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Wally (Wallace) Nadeau, Wilfred W. Nadeau Jr. a niece Johany Nadeau. She was a 1970 graduate of Natick High school. Pat was employed over 20 years by Star Market in the Fenway. She enjoyed her work and living in the Fenway. Honoring her wishes no funeral services. There will be a celebration on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am Brookline VFW, 386 Washington Street, Brookline MA. Condolences on line at Casperfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patricias name to Dr. James Clearys research by visiting http://danafarber.jimmyfund. org/goto/JamesCleary; or checks made payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute can be sent to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Angelle Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, Memo line: Dr. Clearys Research Fund.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019