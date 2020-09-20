Patricia Ann (Turner) Welch, 84, of Natick died unexpectedly in her South Natick home where she had lived for 52 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerard Welch. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Songer and her wife Ann Jacob, Bethlehem PA, William Songer of San Diego, CA and Teresa Songer of Atascadero CA. Loving Grandmother to Hallie Kraus and her husband Josh Abrams, Emily Kraus, Turner Kraus, Kate Kraus, Cameron Songer, Rebecca Songer, and Jessica Jacob who live from coast to coast. Aunt to Celeste Turner-Hakert and Rory Turner of Wyoming. Sister of the late Ron Turner. Daughter of the late Celeste (Thibodeau) and Harold Turner. She is survived by dozens of cherished cousins and friends who will miss her humor and her passion for life. Pat was a proud member of Natick High Class of 1953. She was Office Manager for Dr. Raul Laguarda in Natick for many years. She loved music (especially Mozart), theater, folk art and the coast of Maine, where she was fortunate to spend many summers. Most recently she was a devoted member of the Golden Tones of Wayland, an organization that brought her much joy. A socially distanced graveside memorial service will be held on September 26 at 11am in St. Patrick Cemetery, 180 Pond Street, Natick, MA 01760. Please wear a mask. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.