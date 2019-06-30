|
|
Patricia Anne "Pat" (Sampson) Wellington died on June 25, 2019. She was born September 10, 1923 in Plymouth MA, the 10th surviving child of Isaac and Mary Ellen (Keefe) Sampson. She grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1941. She attended nursing school at Massachusetts Memorial Hospitals (now part of Boston Medical Center), where she graduated in June, 1945. While working as a nurse at Boston City Hospital, she met a young intern, Dr. Mark Wellington. They were married in December, 1946. They lived in Baltimore during Dr. Wellingtons residency at Johns Hopkins, and then settled in Hopkinton, MA. After a brief time in Holliston, they moved to Framingham, where they raised four children. They lived for nearly sixty years in Framingham, where Pat volunteered at the American Red Cross, the Framingham Improvement Association, and at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. She was an avid tennis player. When Dr. Wellington died in 2010, Pat moved to Marlborough and lived at New Horizons until her passing. She is survived by four children: Laurence Wellington (married to Nicolette Wellington) of Acton, Bill Wellington (married to Lynne Mackey) of Staunton, VA, Mimi Wellington of Wellesley, and Barbara Currie (married to Russell Currie) of Framingham; five grandchildren: Anne Dixon (married to Daniel Dixon) of Arlington, Liz Mason (married to Michael Mason) of Lunenburg, Lily Olsen and Margaret Olsen of Eugene, OR, and Sophie Wellington of Staunton, VA; and four great-grandchildren: Allison Dixon and Susie Dixon of Arlington and Katherine Mason and Ryan Mason of Lunenburg. A private memorial service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 30, 2019