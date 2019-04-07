|
Patricia (Shannon) Beaulac, 84, died Thursday, April 4th 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late William J. Beaulac to whom she was married for 64 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late David and Marguerite (Angier) Shannon and lived much of her young life in New York City before moving back to the area and graduating from Marlborough High School in 1953, and resided for the rest of her life. Pat worked many years for Dennison/Design Pak. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 132 Auxiliary. She is survived by two sons; William Beaulac and his wife Lidia of Lyndonville VT, John Beaulac and his wife Paula of Boylston MA, one daughter Jean Cain and her husband David of The Villages FL, two sisters; Michele Cafarella of Hudson and Beth Thomas of CA, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was prede- ceased by another son, David Beaulac who died in 2001. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019