|
|
Patricia C. Mahoney, 65, of Ashland passed away on February 5, 2020. Devoted mother to Kerry Cowell and her husband Sam of Bellingham and Elizabeth Jordan and her husband Jerry of Osterville. Loving grandmother to Josie Jordan, Eli Cowell and Olive Cowell. Sister of Nancy McShea of Worcester, Linda Miller of St. Cloud, Florida, Judy Mahoney of Chelmsford, Susan Mendillo of Freeport, Maine and Kate Thompson of Phippsburg, Maine. Daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen (Kelly) Mahoney. Patricia was Resident Hall Director at Framingham State College and a volunteer of Ashland Senior Center. Patricia loved her family and it showed in all she did in life. She adored her three grandchildren and loved every second with them. Throughout her life Patricia faced many challenges most notably her courageous battle with severe mental illness. Despite these obstacles, Patricia always knew exactly what to say to make people laugh. Her sense of humor was one of a kind. Even during her toughest days over the past year, she was known to have complete strangers surrounding her bedside clutching their sides with laughter. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew her especially her two daughters who she raised on her own as a single mom. Visiting hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 4pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to: Advocates, 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020