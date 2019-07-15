|
|
Patricia (Mancini) Donovan, daughter of the late Alphonse and Eleanor Mancini passed away at the age of 77 at the Embrace Hospice House in Conway, SC after a long struggle with her health. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl Evans and her husband Philip; daughter Deborah Johnson; daughter Lisa Shumski and her husband John; and son Tony Donovan and his wife Sharon. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Pat grew up in Bristol, RI and Hudson Mass. She moved to Marlborough where she lived until she retired in 2003 from EMC Corporation in Hopkinton Mass where she was the Purchasing Supervisor. Pat had been active with her congregation, Advancing the Kingdom Church and loved family gatherings and her precious pup Penny. A Memorial Service will take place at the Slattery Funeral Home, 40 Pleasant Street in Marlborough, Ma on July 20th with calling hours from 10 | 11 with a service at 11:00. The family would like you to consider a donation to Crescent Hospice at 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120 Columbia, SC 29210. You may also contribute by visiting www.chafoundation.net/contribution-online
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 15, 2019