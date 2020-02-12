|
Patricia E. Barry, 71, of Chatham died on February 9, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Pat is survived by her husband Michael J. Barry, and their two children, Christine Terry and her husband Roger, of Lakeville, MA and Peter Barry and his wife Jenniffer, of Marlborough, MA. Pat is also survived by her sisters-in-law Anne Pleines of Enfield, CT, Christine Barry of Rumford, RI, Maureen Barry, of Norwood, MA and brothers-in-law Rev. Edward H. Barry, Jr. of New South Wales, Australia and Robert Barry, of Walpole, MA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pats only sibling, Judith Walters, preceded her in death in 2019, survived by her husband, Kenneth Walters of Fernandina Beach, FL. Pat, the daughter of William F. and Marion E. Riley, both deceased, was born in New Britain, CT on August 1, 1948 and was raised in Newington, CT. Pat graduated from Newington High School in 1966 and Regis College, Weston, MA in 1970, with a BA in French. She taught French at Manchester Middle School [CT] and was married to Michael in 1972. She lived in New York City while Michael was a law student and she worked in the admissions office at NYU School of Law. She earned a masters degree in Education from NYU in 1973. The couple lived in Brooklyn for several years thereafter before moving to Newton, MA in 1977. The couple settled in Framingham, MA in 1978 where they lived until their retirements. Pat and Michael adopted their daughter and son, who were born in South Korea. Christine and Peter are her greatest legacy. Pat served as a financial administrator in the office of the President of Boston University, where she worked for 34 years. She was active in the Framingham public schools and as a member of St. George Parish there. Pat was an active parishioner at Holy Redeemer Parish in Chatham. From the time of her childhood Pat loved to vacation on the Cape. She was excited to make her parents former home, filled with wonderful memories, her own for memories yet to be enjoyed by her own family. A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, February 13th and from 10-10:30 am on Friday, February 14th at Nickerson Funeral Home in Chatham. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 14th at Holy Redeemer in Chatham with burial to follow at Seaside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Family Support Center, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020