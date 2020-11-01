Patricia E. (Rogers) Slamin, age 91, of Pittsboro, NC, died peacefully on October 28, 2020. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Regan of Boxborough, MA; her son, Timothy Slamin of Milford, MA; and her daughter, Patricia Noonan and husband, John, of Durham, NC; her grandchildren, Christopher Noonan, Elise Noonan, Brandon Westfield and Jae Regan; and several nieces and nephews. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Florence M. (McDermott) Rogers. Patricia was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara (Rogers) Odell and Florence (Rogers) Wiley and three brothers, Arthur J. Rogers Jr., E. Robert Rogers and William Rogers. The Rogers family moved to Wellesley, MA where Patricia graduated from high school. She attended Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC and received an associates degree in secretarial science. After college she moved with her father to Palos Verdes, CA and soon after married, her now deceased husband, James B. Slamin Jr. The couple settled and raised their family in the town of Natick, MA. Patricia worked several years as a medical secretary for an orthopedic practice at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. After retiring, she moved to Hopkinton, MA and then to Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, NC. Family, holidays and her faith were most important to Patricia. She could be relied upon to pick up her grandchildren from school, bring them to various activities and bake endless cookies, cakes and pies for family celebrations. Her custom recipe book was always close at hand. While living in Massachusetts, Patricia was a member and volunteer at the Hopkinton Senior Center. In North Carolina she was actively involved with the Pittsboro and Chapel Hill Senior Centers, as well as the Fearrington Village Community. Some of her many hobbies included baking, bridge, knitting, crocheting, gardening, ballroom dancing, puzzles and water aerobics. Patricia also enjoyed traveling within the U.S and Europe. Favorite locations included Rockport and Cape Cod, MA, Maine, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Austria. Due to the current restrictions, a service and burial will be private. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
. Gifts in Patricias memory may be made to https://www. dementiasociety.org/
or https: //www.corafoodpantry.org/