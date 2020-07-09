Patricia Ellen "Pat-Pat" (ne Toomey) of Franklin and formerly of Needham died comfortably in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5th, at the age of 86. Born to an Irish immigrant grocer and his wife on June 13, 1934, Pat-Pat grew up in Newport, RI, where, in May 1952, the Newport Daily News recognized her as the citys "youngest mayor in history" when she and her classmates assumed honorary municipal office for National Youth Day. After graduating from St. Catherines Academy as a member of the Rhode Island Society for excellence in studies that same year, she attended the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing (class of 1955). Her long career of caring for the sick began in the Emergency Room of Rhode Island Hospital, where she met her husband, Dr. Harry Francis Smith (originally of Newburgh, NY). Following a sojourn in West Germany, the couple settled in Needham, where they raised their four children on Manning Street. While there, she began working at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain until 2003. Upon retirement, she moved to Franklin, where her grandchildren became her world. Pat-Pat was an avid Facebook user, posting a grand total of once but always liking her children and grandchildrens posts within 24 hours. Offline, she was a lover of books, old movies, and dessert. My God, how that woman loved dessert. Key lime pie, frozen yogurt, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate cake-dear reader, there are simply far too many of Pat-Pats favorite desserts to fit into the space allotted to this obituary writer. She is preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children Monica Woodward (also of Franklin), Vicky Wiegman (of Leeds, ME), Aidan Smith (of Acton), and Laura Coughlin (of Marlborough); their spouses Mark, Jan, Ellen, and Daniel, respectively; her grandchildren Melanie, Harrison (and his wife Jennifer), Zachary, Colleen (and her husband Caleb), Elliott, Madeline, Erin, Ciara Rose, Daniel, Liam, and Bronwyn; a brand new great-granddaughter Sydney (of Harrison and Jennifer); and beloved siblings-in-law Janet Murphy ( Blue Belle, PA) and Daniel Shea (Middletown, RI); and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned until after the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all raise a glass of Prosecco in her honor. One may also consider a donation to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center or in her memory to Books are Wings, a Rhode Island-based childrens literacy charity. www.bumafuneralhome.com
