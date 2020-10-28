Patricia Joan Rogers Stafford, 86, of Holliston, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mary T. (Gulla) and Anthony J. Gallo. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Rogers who passed in 1961, and late Ralph Stafford, who passed in 1995. Patricia was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She fiercely loved her family and especially enjoyed opening up her home to family and those in need. She raised many children from her home and her home was like a hotel in itself. She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed cooking and feeding friends and family. She took pleasure in playing cards, going to the casino, reading, music, and was active in politics. In her younger years, she was a CCD teacher and ran the Betty Doon Motel in Ogunquit for 32 years. Patricia is survived by three children, Mary Russo of Framingham, Stephen Rogers of Holliston, and Robert Rogers Jr. of Milford; her step-daughter, Jacqueline Stafford; her sister, Jean Vello of Waltham; sister-in-law, Lillian Gallo; 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 step- great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her daughter, Cindy Rogers DiDonato; her siblings, Anthony Gallo, Connie Vultaggio, Anne Pizzi, Marion Berardino, and Elizabeth Wills. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Marys Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice.