Patricia L. Renzetti
Patricia L. (Taylor) Renzetti,, 82, a longtime resident of Framingham and Natick died on July 29, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born in South Bend, Indiana She was the daughter of the late Buryl & Estelle (Bergeron) Taylor, and the beloved wife of the late James S. Behenna and the late Alfred A. Renzetti. Patricia was a graduate of Natick High School, and worked as an administrative assistant in the auto industry for many years where she met her husband Al. Patricia is survived by her children, Linda Loren & her husband Ralph of Groton, James S. Behenna, Jr. & his wife Phyllis of Medway, and John Renzetti of Worcester, and her grandchildren, Scott, Lex, Devin, Craig and Chad. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricias life privately. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Patricias family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
