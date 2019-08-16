|
Patricia M. (Cragin) Villa, age 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully Wed. August 14, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Comerford) Cragin. She grew up and raised her family in Framingham. After raising her family, she worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years before her retirement in 2004. After her retirement she enjoyed going shopping with her sister, cousins and friends. She was always looking for a bargain and she found plenty. She was a longtime member of the Framingham Lodge of Elks Emblem Club and a member of the Framingham Heart Study. She is survived by eight sons and daughters in law: Charles/Sharon, Donald/ Amelia, John/Kathy, Paul/Nancy, Walter/Joanne, William Villa and his fiance Patricia Bethoney, Mark/Karen and Bernard Villa and his partner Jane Tognacci. She also leaves her brother Ed Cragin and his wife Lois. She was the sister of the late Walter Cragin and Lillian Gould. Pat enjoyed her time with all her children,30 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and her adopted daughter Linda Ferris. She was a loving mother that taught her children the values of life, to work hard and respect others. Patsy was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. We will forever cherish the lessons and memories that she gave all of us. "Love you Ma, see you soon." Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Sunday Aug. 18 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday Aug. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Patsy's name to: the Framingham Heart Study or to the . For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019