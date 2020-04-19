|
|
Patrick Joseph McLaughlin, 76, of Ashland passed away Saturday, April 11th, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers Disease. Born in Somerville, MA; he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Denver) McLaughlin and husband of Carolyn (Johnson) McLaughlin for 53 years. Mr. McLaughlin worked as a communications manager with Automatic Data Processing for 40 years. He served his country honorably in the Air Force from 1962-66. In addition to his wife; he is survived by three children; Patrick J. III of Parsonfield, ME; Timothy and his wife Sierra of Porter, ME; and Amy Jo Wilkinson and her husband Brian of Mendon, MA; five grandchildren; Sean, Penelope, and Grace McLaughlin, and Anson and Alyssa Wilkenson. He was the brother of the late Helen Lawless, Daniel McLaughlin, and Brian McLaughlin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Pats name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020