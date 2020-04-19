MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. McLaughlin Obituary
Patrick Joseph McLaughlin, 76, of Ashland passed away Saturday, April 11th, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers Disease. Born in Somerville, MA; he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Denver) McLaughlin and husband of Carolyn (Johnson) McLaughlin for 53 years. Mr. McLaughlin worked as a communications manager with Automatic Data Processing for 40 years. He served his country honorably in the Air Force from 1962-66. In addition to his wife; he is survived by three children; Patrick J. III of Parsonfield, ME; Timothy and his wife Sierra of Porter, ME; and Amy Jo Wilkinson and her husband Brian of Mendon, MA; five grandchildren; Sean, Penelope, and Grace McLaughlin, and Anson and Alyssa Wilkenson. He was the brother of the late Helen Lawless, Daniel McLaughlin, and Brian McLaughlin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Pats name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now