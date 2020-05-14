MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Patrick DeMauro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick DeMauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick M. DeMauro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick M. DeMauro Obituary
Patrick M. DeMauro, age 72, died, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Milford, he was the son of Celia (Niro) DeMauro of Framingham, and the late Pasquale DeMauro. Patrick was the devoted husband to the late Claudia (Martinelli) DeMauro. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the . Patrick worked for 10 years in the Wholesale Jewelry industry in Pawtucket, RI area. Besides his mother, Celia, Patrick is survived by his brother, Thomas DeMauro of Framingham. Due to the mandated restrictions of public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately with his burial at St. Tarcisius Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, diabetes.org or to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017. bbrfoundation.org. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now