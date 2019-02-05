|
Patrick Potochniak, 48, a longtime resident of Hopkinton MA, currently of North Conway NH, passed away February 1, 2019, after a brief battle with a very aggressive form of cancer. A loving son, father, brother, and uncle, Pat was a three-sport athlete at Hopkinton High and the first Hiller to win the Middlesex Daily News 3-point shoot-out against an outstanding group of shooters. He leaves behind his son Jacob Potochniak of North Conway NH, his parents Richard and Theresa Potochniak of Bartlett NH, his brother Bill and his wife Chrissy and nephew Tyler Potochniak of Natick MA, brother Steve Potochniak of Uxbridge MA, and his sister Chris and her husband Mike Londergan of Uxbridge MA. Pat loved his Patriots and Bruins, but above all he loved the outdoors and the mountains of NH, working at both the North Conway Country Club and Black Mountain. Pat will be missed by many but not forgotten. Not enough can be said about the great nurses and doctors at Memorial Hospital who were by Pat's side until the end. Visiting hours will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. To send a message of condolence, or for more information visit www.furberand white.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019