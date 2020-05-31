For over 15 years I worked for and with Paul, first at the fledgling Tyco Laboratories which became the conglomerate Tyco and then at Tech/Ops, Inc. He was an astute businessman and amazing with finances. He was devoted to his wife, Marcia, whom he adored and so proud of his three children. I was privileged to work with a man of character, caring, ability, and humor. I, along with so many others, will miss him.

Mary Alice Stahleker

Friend