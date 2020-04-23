|
Paul D. Curtis 72, lifelong resident of Framingham was called home to the Lord on April 21, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Born in Framingham in 1948, he was the son of John and Mary Curtis (Barry), both predeceased. He served honorably as a staff sergeant in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Air Division and was a distinguished combat infantry veteran of the Vietnam War. Paul is survived by the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Karen Curtis (Grupposo). He is also survived by his four sons and their wives, David (Pamela), Steven (Daria), Brian (Amanda), Joseph (Kara) and his grandchildren Brendon, Samantha, Giavanna, Addison, Ayla and Joseph. Predeceased by his sister Eleanor Maushart and survived by his niece Roberta Maushart and his brothers-in-law Kevin Grupposo (Mary Louise) and Jack Morrill and predeceased by his sister-in-law Gail Morrill. Paul was of strong faith and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and son who will be deeply missed by his cherished family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Meeting Place Church in Framingham at 63 Fountain St. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020