Paul D. Sullivan, of Wellesley, formerly of Brewster and Dover, Massachusetts, died peacefully on December 6, 2019, to join his loving wife, Thomasina P. Sullivan, who passed in July 2019. Paul was born in Dorchester, MA of the late Joseph and Margaret Sullivan on December 26, 1932. His vivacious character and sharp wit will continue to live on in his children, Neal Sullivan and his wife, Martha of Lunenburg, MA, Greg Sullivan and his wife, Deanie of Richland, WA, Paula (Sullivan) Reggio and husband Charlie, of Ipswich, MA, Stephen Sullivan and wife Holly of Southborough, MA, Maura (Sullivan) Siegenthaler and husband John, of Mansfield, OH and Christine (Sullivan) McMahon and her husband, Patrick of Wellesley, MA. Paul was a proud Double Eagle, graduating Boston College with his bachelor's degree in 1954 and with his MBA in 1964. Paul founded his own management consulting firm, Applied Strategies in 1975, specializing in strategic planning and implementation for clients involved with industrial markets and technical products. Paul was extremely proud of all of his accomplishments, including the success of his six children and his 19 grandchildren, ranging in ages from 33 to two years old. Following his very successful career, Paul cherished being with his devoted wife, Thomasina, on Cape Cod, and enjoyed many years of retirement traveling, playing competitive tennis, swimming in the ocean and experiencing culinary delights. Paul was brother to late John (Jack) Sullivan of Milton, MA and Marge (Sullivan) Panarese of Milton, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rte.16) Wellesley on Tuesday, December 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in Most Precious Blood, Dover at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 16 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072 (www.svdpusa.careasy.org). For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019