Paul E. Galvin, 79, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully Wed. July 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Anne-Marie (Pasquantonio) Galvin with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Edward and Teresa (Bianchi) Galvin. A graduate of Framingham High School with the Class of 1957, Paul served 2 years in the Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1960. Paul worked as a patrolman and later sergeant for the Framingham Police Department before retiring in 1993 after 30 years of exemplary service. He was a life member of the Framingham Elks # 1264, and a longtime member of the Framingham Eagles. He enjoyed following all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and was a well read student of history. In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter: Susan Beth Cook and her husband James of Hampton, NH and a son: Timothy Paul Galvin and his wife Laurie of Bellingham, MA; and one granddaughter: Brenna Ashleigh Cook of Millville, MA. He was the brother of the late Francis Galvin who died in 1984. Visiting hours are Sunday Aug. 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Paul's name to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at donors @stjude.org. For more information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019