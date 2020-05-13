Home

Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Paul E. Parker Sr.

Paul E. Parker Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Parker, Sr., 85, a resident of Framingham for more than 55 years, died Sunday May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Landry) Parker with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Boston, he was the son of Glenn and Clare (Slattery) Parker. A former resident of Scituate, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. Mr. Parker was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and saw extensive combat during his three year enlistment. He was honorably discharged in 1956 as a corporal. He was employed by Suburban Welders Supply in route delivery sales for more than 20 years and also worked in security post retirement at Framingham Cooperative Bank and as a night watchman for the Town of Framingham Dept. of Public Works. A member of the Framingham Elks and Eagles, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Coeur de Leon Council and a coach for Framingham Little League for many years. Paul enjoyed golfing and worked part time as a starter for the former Millwood Golf Course in Framingham. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children: Paul E. Parker, Jr. of Baltimore and Laura E. Paton of Framingham; his grandchildren: Alex, Samantha, Tyler, Sydney and Emily Parker; and a sister: Delores Zaborski of Marshfield. He was the father of the late Peter G. Parker. Because of the current health restrictions, all services are private for the family. Mr. Parker will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Instead of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Paul's name to: the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham assisted with arrangements. Memorial page: www.boylebrothers.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 13, 2020
Remember
