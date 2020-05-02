|
Paul G. Marks, age 90, born October 24, 1929 and died April 20, 2020. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine, of 64 years, daughters, Robbin and Tracey Marks (and their husbands Daniel Zabronsky and Michael Gravitz), grandchildren, Hope and Sam Zabronsky, and Bobby, Janae, Zoe, Lily, and Ella Gravitz, and great granddaughter, Lucy Gravitz. Paul served as the President of the trade show exhibit company, Concept Industries in Framingham for nearly 20 years. After a short retirement, Paul became Chancellor of Higher Education for the state of Massachusetts and subsequently served as President of Montserrat College of Art. Because of his dedicated service to institutions of higher education, the community, and the arts, Paul received numerous honorary degrees, including from the University of Massachusetts, where he was an alumni and trustee, and from Framingham State University. With the help and support of community members, and Framingham State University, he and Elaine founded the Danforth Museum, an institution that has served the metro west community as a center of art and art education since 1975. Paul received a masters degree from Massachusetts College of Art in 1975 and became an author, scholar, and lecturer on the artist James McNeal Whistler, later serving as a trustee at the Smithsonian Freer and Sackler Galleries. Paul was actively involved in the civic and political life of Framingham for 35 years; for the last 20 years, he and Elaine lived in the Washington, DC area to be close to their daughters and grandchildren. A memorial will be held on a yet-to-be determined date in Framingham in the next year. Those who wish to honor his memory can contribute to the Danforth Art Museum in Framingham in the name of Paul Marks (www. https:// danforth.framingham.edu/join-support/).
Published in MetroWest Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2020